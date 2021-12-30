How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on December 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Miami and Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun). This RSN is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Tampa, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Lightning take on the Panthers, seek 5th straight win

Tampa Bay Lightning (21-6-4, first in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (19-7-4, second in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -137, Lightning +115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Florida.

The Panthers are 14-4-3 in Eastern Conference games. Florida is third in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 10.

The Lightning are 8-3-1 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 13, Tampa Bay won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 10 goals and has 33 points. Sam Reinhart has 11 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Steven Stamkos has 36 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Lightning. Victor Hedman has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

Lightning: 9-1-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Olli Juolevi: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (health protocols), Ryan Lomberg: out (health and safety protocols), Sam Bennett: day to day (health protocols), Brandon Montour: day to day (health protocols), Radko Gudas: day to day (health protocols).

Lightning: Mikhail Sergachev: out (health protocols), Brian Elliott: out (health protocols), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (health protocols), Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Anthony Cirelli: out (health protocols), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: out (health protocols).