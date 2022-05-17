How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game 1 Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Panthers and Lightning face off begin the NHL Playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -146, Lightning +123

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Panthers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning to start the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers went 3-2 against the Lightning during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 24, the Lightning won 8-4. Nicholas Paul led the Lightning with two goals.

Florida has a 16-2-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 58-18-6 record overall. The Panthers are sixth in league play serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay is 13-8-3 against the Atlantic Division and 51-23-8 overall. The Lightning have a +57 scoring differential, with 285 total goals scored and 228 conceded.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 39 goals and 49 assists for the Panthers. Claude Giroux has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Corey Perry has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.8 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Mason Marchment: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: None listed.