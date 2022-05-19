NHL TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game 2 Live Online on May 19, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Lightning visit the Panthers with 1-0 series lead

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -156, Lightning +133; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Lightning lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Florida Panthers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

Florida is 58-18-6 overall with a 16-2-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers are 53-8-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has a 51-23-8 record overall and a 13-8-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning rank seventh in the league with 285 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 39 goals and 49 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Corey Perry has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, five penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Mason Marchment: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (lower-body).