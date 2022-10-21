 Skip to Content
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: TV Channels & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Florida and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Miami and Tampa, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida plays Tampa Bay following Verhaeghe's 2-goal showing

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (3-1-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers’ 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Florida had a 58-18-6 record overall while going 19-9-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Panthers scored 337 total goals last season (64 power-play goals and 12 shorthanded goals).

Tampa Bay had a 51-23-8 record overall while going 23-11-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Lightning allowed 2.8 goals per game while scoring 3.5 last season.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Justin Sourdif: out (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body), Brandon Montour: day to day (undisclosed), Zac Dalpe: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Ian Cole: out (suspension), Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

