Where to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on February 6, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Miami and Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Tampa, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida in action against Tampa Bay after overtime victory

Tampa Bay Lightning (32-15-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (24-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers +105, Lightning -125

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime.

Florida is 24-22-6 overall and 9-3-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a 24-8-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has gone 32-15-1 overall with a 9-5-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning rank eighth in the league serving 11.4 penalty minutes per game.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 26 goals and 17 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored five goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 24 goals and 33 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging four goals, seven assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sergei Bobrovsky: out (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Lightning: None listed.