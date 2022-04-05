How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Toronto takes on Florida, looks for 4th straight road win

Toronto Maple Leafs (45-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (48-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -176, Maple Leafs +148; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road against Florida looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Panthers are 30-7-3 in conference play. Florida leads the league recording 37.3 shots per game while averaging 4.1 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 12-6-0 in division matchups. Toronto leads the league with 12 shorthanded goals, led by Ilya Mikheyev with four.

Toronto beat Florida 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 27. John Tavares scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 33 goals, adding 39 assists and collecting 72 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 54 goals and has 92 points. Mitch Marner has six goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 4.5 goals, seven assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), William Nylander: day to day (illness).