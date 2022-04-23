How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

5-Day Free Trial

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Huberdeau and Florida take on Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (51-21-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (56-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Toronto. He’s second in the league with 113 points, scoring 30 goals and recording 83 assists.

The Panthers are 17-2-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Florida averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 103 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 14-8-1 against Atlantic opponents. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 61 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with 15.

In their last meeting on April 5, Florida won 7-6. Huberdeau scored two goals for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 113 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 83 assists. Aleksander Barkov has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 102 points, scoring 58 goals and adding 44 assists. Mitch Marner has eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0-0, averaging five goals, 8.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (maintenance).

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (undisclosed), Auston Matthews: day to day (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).