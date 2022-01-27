How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Las Vegas, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida hosts Vegas after Marchment's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-3, first in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (29-9-5, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Mason Marchment scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-3 win over the Jets.

The Panthers are 21-3-0 at home. Florida averages 11 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 4.0 goals and 7.0 assists per game.

The Golden Knights are 12-5-1 in road games. Vegas is 10th in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 18 goals and has 34 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 19 goals and has 30 points. Shea Theodore has 7 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.8 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Gustav Forsling: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (wrist), Reilly Smith: out (health protocols).