How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals
- When: Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.
In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.
Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Miami and Washington, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels
Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Washington Capitals to visit Florida Panthers Thursday
By The Associated Press
Washington Capitals (5-1-3, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Florida Panthers (8-0-1, first in the Atlantic)
Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -141, Capitals +119; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Washington Capitals.
Florida went 37-14-5 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 20-5-3 at home. The Panthers scored 39 power play goals on 190 power play opportunities last season.
Washington finished 36-15-5 overall with a 19-7-2 record on the road a season ago. The Capitals scored 188 total goals last season averaging 3.4 per game.
The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper-body).
Capitals: None listed.