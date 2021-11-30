How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Washington, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Ovechkin and the Capitals visit the Panthers

By The Associated Press

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -142, Capitals +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup with Florida. He’s second in the NHL with 37 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 18 assists.

The Panthers are 11-3-3 in conference matchups. Florida ranks third in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Aleksander Barkov with nine.

The Capitals are 5-1-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Washington is seventh in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Evgeny Kuznetsov with 0.9.

In their last matchup on Nov. 26, Washington won 4-3. Ovechkin recorded a team-high 3 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has 20 total points for the Panthers, seven goals and 13 assists. Carter Verhaeghe has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 20 total assists and has 27 points. Ovechkin has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Anthony Duclair: day to day (lower body), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).

Capitals: Conor Sheary: day to day (upper body).