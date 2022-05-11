How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers Game 5 Live Online on May 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida).

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN2.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals game won’t be available since it is on ESPN2.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida, Washington face off with series tied 2-2

Washington Capitals (44-26-12, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -227, Capitals +186; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Florida Panthers for game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting. Carter Verhaeghe led the Panthers with two goals.

Florida has a 58-18-6 record overall and a 32-6-0 record on its home ice. The Panthers have scored 337 total goals (4.1 per game) to lead the league.

Washington is 24-8-5 in road games and 44-26-12 overall. The Capitals are 10th in the league with 270 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 39 goals and 49 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 24 goals and 54 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (eye), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower body).