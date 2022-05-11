 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers Game 5 Live Online on May 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals game won’t be available since it is on ESPN2.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Washington≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and ESPN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida, Washington face off with series tied 2-2

Washington Capitals (44-26-12, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -227, Capitals +186; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Florida Panthers for game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting. Carter Verhaeghe led the Panthers with two goals.

Florida has a 58-18-6 record overall and a 32-6-0 record on its home ice. The Panthers have scored 337 total goals (4.1 per game) to lead the league.

Washington is 24-8-5 in road games and 44-26-12 overall. The Capitals are 10th in the league with 270 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 39 goals and 49 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 24 goals and 54 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (eye), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.