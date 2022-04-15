How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on April 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida hosts Winnipeg after Duclair's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (52-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Anthony Duclair scored two goals in the Panthers’ 3-2 overtime win against the Ducks.

The Panthers are 31-6-0 at home. Florida averages 11.2 points per game to lead the league, recording 4.1 goals and 7.0 assists per game.

The Jets are 16-13-8 on the road. Winnipeg ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.7.

Florida defeated Winnipeg 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 25. Mason Marchment scored two goals for the Panthers in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 105 points, scoring 28 goals and adding 77 assists. Aleksander Barkov has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Kyle Connor has 85 total points while scoring 42 goals and totaling 43 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Mark Scheifele: day to day (upper-body), Blake Wheeler: day to day (upper body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body).