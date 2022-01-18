How to Watch Duke vs. Florida State Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Florida State Seminoles face the #8 Duke Blue Devils from Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils

When: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Florida State vs. Duke game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Duke vs. Florida State Game Preview: No. 8 Duke plays Florida State following Banchero's 21-point game

Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (10-5, 4-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke plays the Florida State Seminoles after Paolo Banchero scored 21 points in Duke’s 88-73 win against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Seminoles have gone 6-1 in home games. Florida State ranks third in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Osborne averaging 2.3.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-1 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks fifth in college basketball scoring 40.4 points per game in the paint led by Banchero averaging 8.5.

The Seminoles and Blue Devils square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Banchero is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.