The Streamable
How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke on ACC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST, the Florida State Seminoles face the Duke Blue Devils from Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99
ACC Network$79.99-^
$10		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: ACC Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: ACC Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30

Add-on: $10 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: ACC Network + 24 Top Cable Channels