How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke on ACC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST, the Florida State Seminoles face the Duke Blue Devils from Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils
- When: Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST
- TV: ACC Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|ACC Network
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|^
$10
|-
|•