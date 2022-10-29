How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Live Online Today on October 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Florida State Seminoles face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on Sling TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game on ACC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on fuboTV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you live outside of an ACC market, you will need their Sports Plus Add-On. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game on the streaming service.

