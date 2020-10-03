How to Watch Florida State vs. Jacksonville State on Fox Sports RSNs for Free

On Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Florida State Seminoles face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks from Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports RSNs like Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Depending on the market you live in, the game will air on various local Fox Regional Sports Networks. In Florida, your best options are Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports Florida.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options