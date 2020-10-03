How to Watch Florida State vs. Jacksonville State on Fox Sports RSNs for Free
On Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Florida State Seminoles face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks from Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports RSNs like Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- When: Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
- TV: Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
Depending on the market you live in, the game will air on various local Fox Regional Sports Networks. In Florida, your best options are Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports Florida.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|Fox Sports Sun
|$79.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Florida
|$79.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-