How to Watch Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Florida State Seminoles Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #20 Florida State Seminoles face the Pennsylvania Quakers from Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

The Florida State vs. Pennsylvania game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Pennsylvania on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Pennsylvania game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Pennsylvania on fuboTV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Pennsylvania game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Pennsylvania on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Pennsylvania game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Pennsylvania on Sling TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Pennsylvania game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Pennsylvania on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Pennsylvania game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Pennsylvania on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Florida State vs. Pennsylvania game.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Pennsylvania on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Florida State vs. Pennsylvania game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pennsylvania vs. Florida State Game Preview: Hamilton expects newcomers to sustain Florida State success

BOB FERRANTE Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As Leonard Hamilton begins his 20th season at Florida State, he has elevated the program from one of the worst in the Atlantic Coast Conference to one of the league’s top men’s basketball teams.

Florida State is one of just three teams, joining Gonzaga and Michigan, that has advanced to the Sweet 16 in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments. The No. 20 Seminoles will feature a mix of veterans, transfers and freshmen to help them reach tournament for a fifth straight time.

“We’ve been fortunate for the last couple of years, when we’ve had guys move on, I think we’ve in some ways gotten better each year,” Hamilton said. “The culture of our team, the ability of our guys to stay focused and accept the roles and the system and the style of ball that we play.

We have some guys ready to step up and replace the guys that played so well for us last year that have moved on.

Florida State has stability in leaders like guard Anthony Polite and forward Malik Osborne to help bring along transfers Caleb Mills (Houston) and Cam’Ron Fletcher (Kentucky). The Seminoles landed five-star guard Jalen Warley as well as four-star guard/forward Matthew Cleveland.

The Seminoles will need time to build chemistry but the height, length and athleticism is undeniable. Florida State has four 7-footers on their.

“That has been probably the strength of our program — we’ve been able to always seem to develop guys and allow them to continue to keep improving and step into roles and keep our program at a significant position in basketball,” Hamilton said.

Florida State has produced six NBA first-round draft picks since 2016. Among those are five-star recruits like Scottie Barnes and Patrick Williams, who both played one year in Tallahassee, as well as diamonds in the rough like Devin Vassell and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Florida State, which once struggled to win a handful of ACC games, has averaged 24.8 wins over the last five seasons. They appear poised to make a run at another league title.

Some other things to know about the Seminoles, who open the season Nov. 10 at home against Penn:

AREA TO ADDRESS

Florida State is seeking options at point guard with Barnes now in the NBA. The option is likely a combination of seniors RayQuan Evans and Polite, although it will be tough to deny Warley playing time if his defense is up to what Hamilton expects.

Warley, a McDonald’s All-American, averaged 15.6 points and 7.0 assists in his senior season at Norristown Westtown School in Pennsylvania.

NEW ARRIVALS

Hamilton said who starts doesn’t matter as he often plays a deep rotation, and the Seminoles will lean on a large group of newcomers.

Mills could see significant minutes after averaging 12.8 points at Houston. Fletcher didn’t play much at Kentucky but will be looked to provide defense and rebounding. Cleveland averaged 22.8 points at Pace Academy in Alpharetta, Georgia.

HOME RUN

Florida State has won 25 straight ACC home games, which is the second longest streak in league history. Duke (26) set the league record in the 1997-2000 seasons.

The Seminoles open the ACC schedule against Syracuse on Dec. 4, and they could break the mark on Jan. 8 against Louisville.

11-OVERTIME

Florida State has tied a national record with 11 straight overtime wins, a streak that dates to Jan. 13, 2018.

THE SCHEDULE

Florida State will face some early road tests, playing Florida on Nov. 14 and No. 7 Purdue on Nov. 30. The Seminoles will also play host to No. 9 Duke on Jan. 17, at No. 19 North Carolina on Feb. 12 and at No. 25 Virginia on Feb. 26.