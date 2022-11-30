 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Purdue vs. Florida State Game Live Online on November 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST, the Florida State Seminoles face the #5 Purdue Boilermakers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The Florida State vs. Purdue game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on Sling TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on fuboTV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Florida State vs. Purdue game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Purdue vs. Florida State Game Preview: Florida State hosts No. 5 Purdue following Edey's 21-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-7)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -14.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue plays the Florida State Seminoles after Zach Edey scored 21 points in Purdue’s 75-56 victory against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Seminoles are 1-3 on their home court. Florida State is eighth in the ACC with 13.1 assists per game led by Caleb Mills averaging 3.3.

The Boilermakers play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. Purdue is the Big Ten leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Edey averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Florida State.

Edey is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 11.3 points for Purdue.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.