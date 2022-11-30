How to Watch Purdue vs. Florida State Game Live Online on November 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST, the Florida State Seminoles face the #5 Purdue Boilermakers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Florida State vs. Purdue game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on Sling TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on fuboTV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Purdue game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Purdue on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Florida State vs. Purdue game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Purdue vs. Florida State Game Preview: Florida State hosts No. 5 Purdue following Edey's 21-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-7)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -14.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue plays the Florida State Seminoles after Zach Edey scored 21 points in Purdue’s 75-56 victory against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Seminoles are 1-3 on their home court. Florida State is eighth in the ACC with 13.1 assists per game led by Caleb Mills averaging 3.3.

The Boilermakers play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. Purdue is the Big Ten leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Edey averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Florida State.

Edey is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 11.3 points for Purdue.