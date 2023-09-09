How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Florida State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Coming off of perhaps the best performance in Week 1 of the college football season, the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles will host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday. The game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Doak Campbell Stadium | 403 Stadium Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Doak Campbell Stadium | 403 Stadium Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32304 TV: ACC Network

ACC Network

Watch Florida State vs. Southern Miss

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Florida State vs. Southern Miss Game

The Florida State vs. Southern Miss game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Southern Miss on Sling TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Southern Miss game on ACC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Southern Miss on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Southern Miss game on ACC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Southern Miss on Fubo?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Southern Miss game on ACC Network ith a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Southern Miss on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Southern Miss game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Southern Miss on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Florida State vs. Southern Miss game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida State vs. Southern Miss on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Florida State vs. Southern Miss game on the streaming service.

Southern Miss vs. Florida State Game Preview: No. 4 Florida State begins run as top-five team against Southern Miss in home opener

Southern Miss (1-0) at No. 4 Florida State (1-0), Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: Florida State by 30 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Florida State leads 14-8-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

No. 4 Florida State is a top-five team for the first time in six seasons and opens its home schedule as a heavy favorite against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles will earn $1.5 million for the trip to Tallahassee, and the Seminoles hope to use the payday game as a chance to play reserves and youngsters before opening Atlantic Coast Conference play.

KEY MATCHUP

Frank Gore Jr. vs. FSU’s run defense. The Miami native is just 80 yards from the 3,000-yard rushing mark for his career, but he faces a stingy run defense. Florida State allowed just 8 yards on the ground in the second half last week against LSU.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southern Miss: Clemson transfer QB Billy Wiles completed 21-of-28 passes for 267 yards, with three TDs and an interception, last week in his first significant college experience. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Wiles joined Clemson as a walk-on in 2021 before earning a scholarship last fall and then transferring to Southern Miss.

Florida State: Michigan State transfer WR Keon Coleman had a dazzling debut for the Seminoles, catching nine passes for 122 yards and three TDs. The 6-foot-4 Coleman was a matchup issue for the Tigers and could provide more headaches for the Golden Eagles.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida State has won 12 of the last 14 meetings with Southern Miss, including most recently a 42-13 romp in the 2017 Independence Bowl. … Seminoles QB Jordan Travis has accounted for 8,002 offensive yards, which ranks fifth on the school’s all-time list. Travis now has 49 touchdown passes. … Seminoles DT Joshua Farmer made his first career start against LSU and finished with three tackles and a sack. … First-year FSU DBs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., who played 11 years in the NFL, was an All-American at Southern Miss (1994-97).