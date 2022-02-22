How to Watch Arkansas vs. Florida Game Live Online on February 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Gators face the #23 Arkansas Razorbacks from Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

When: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Florida vs. Arkansas game will be streaming on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. Florida Game Preview: Florida faces No. 23 Arkansas following Appleby's 26-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (17-10, 7-7 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks after Tyree Appleby scored 26 points in Florida’s 63-62 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators are 12-3 in home games. Florida averages 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 10-4 in SEC play. Arkansas scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is averaging 15.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Gators. Appleby is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

JD Notae is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals. Jaylin Williams is shooting 44.0% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.