How to Watch UConn vs. Florida Game Live Online on December 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Florida Gators face the #5 Connecticut Huskies. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Gators vs. Connecticut Huskies

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Florida vs. Connecticut game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Florida vs. Connecticut on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Florida vs. Connecticut game on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Florida vs. Connecticut on fuboTV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Connecticut game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Connecticut on Sling TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Connecticut game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Florida vs. Connecticut on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Connecticut game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Florida vs. Connecticut on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Connecticut game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Connecticut on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Florida vs. Connecticut game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Connecticut vs. Florida Game Preview: Hawkins leads No. 5 UConn against Florida after 26-point showing

UConn Huskies (9-0) at Florida Gators (6-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn visits the Florida Gators after Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points in UConn’s 74-64 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Gators have gone 4-1 at home. Florida averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 9-0 to begin the season. UConn ranks third in the Big East shooting 36.8% from downtown. Joey Calcaterra leads the Huskies shooting 58.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 60.7% for Florida.

Hawkins averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for UConn.