How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Florida Live Online on October 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Florida Gators face the Eastern Washington Eagles from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Florida Gators vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Florida vs. Eastern Washington game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more. But, depending on what game you want to watch, we’re going to breakdown what you can and cannot stream with a subscription to ESPN+.

Eastern Washington vs. Florida Game Preview: Eastern Washington visits Florida following 2 delays

Eastern Washington (1-2, 0-1 Big Sky) at Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), Sunday, noon ET (SEC Network Plus)

Line: No line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Eastern Washington will get $750,000 for making the twice-delayed trip to Gainesville. The game between Florida and former coach Jim McElwain’s alma mater had initially been scheduled for 2020 but was bumped because of COVID-19 rescheduling. It landed on the slate for Saturday but got pushed a day as Hurricane Ian tore through the Sunshine State. The payday game provides much-needed revenue for a program whose annual athletics budget is about $17.5 million. The Gators, meanwhile, should get a much-needed break after an early season gauntlet that included three ranked teams: Utah, Kentucky and Tennessee.

KEY MATCHUP

The lower-division Eagles should be no match for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is coming off one of the best performances of his young career. The third-year sophomore threw for 453 yards and two touchdowns at Tennessee. He also ran for 62 yards and two scores.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eastern Washington: Efton Chism is the team’s all-everything receiver. He has 16 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He also has seven kickoff returns for 180 yards and two punt returns for 11 yards.

Florida: Freshman S Kamari Wilson is scheduled to make his first career start in place of fifth-year senior Trey Dean. Florida says Dean has a lower-body injury, but no one would be surprised it he’s being quietly benched after giving up passing plays of 70 and 45 yards last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Eastern Washington is 11-27 all-time against teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Eagles have won at UNLV, at Washington State and at Oregon State in the past decade. They have never faced a anyone from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. … The Eagles have no players from the state of Florida; the Gators have one from Washington: backup QB Jalen Kitna. … Florida is 21-1 against Championship Subdivision teams, with the lone loss coming at home against Georgia Southern in 2013. … The Gators are 2-0 against Big Sky teams: beating Idaho 63-10 in 2018 and pummeling Montana State 69-0 in 1988. … Florida has won 14 consecutive non-conference games in the regular season, the sixth-longest current streak in the country.