How to Watch Kentucky vs. Florida Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Florida Gators face the #7 Kentucky Wildcats from Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

The Florida vs. Kentucky game will be streaming on CBS.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Preview: No. 7 Kentucky faces Florida, looks for 25th victory of season

Kentucky Wildcats (24-6, 13-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (19-11, 9-8 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kentucky will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Wildcats face the Florida Gators.

The Gators are 12-4 in home games. Florida has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 13-4 in SEC play. Kentucky leads the SEC scoring 80.4 points per game while shooting 48.8%.

The teams play for the second time this season in SEC play. Kentucky won the last meeting 78-57 on Feb. 12. Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is averaging 16.1 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Gators. Myreon Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Kellan Grady averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is averaging 12.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 15 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72 points.