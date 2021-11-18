How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Florida Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the #24 Florida Gators face the Milwaukee Panthers from Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Gators vs. Milwaukee Panthers

The Florida vs. Milwaukee game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What is SEC Network+?

Unlike SEC Network, games that air on SEC Network Plus won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on SEC Network+ in the ESPN App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, offers SEC Network, you are also eligible to stream SEC Network+.

How to Stream SEC Network+?

Milwaukee vs. Florida Game Preview: No. 24 Florida faces off against Milwaukee

Milwaukee (1-1) vs. No. 24 Florida (2-0)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida hosts Milwaukee in an early season matchup. Milwaukee fell short in a 77-71 game to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Florida is coming off a big 71-55 win over then-No. 20 Florida State on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida’s Colin Castleton has averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and six blocks while Myreon Jones has put up 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. For the Panthers, Patrick Baldwin Jr. has averaged 20 points and 10.5 rebounds while DeAndre Gholston has put up 18 points and seven rebounds.BRILLIANT BALDWIN JR.: Baldwin has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SECOND CHANCES: Florida has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 42.7 percent this year. That rate is the 20th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Milwaukee stands at just 23.6 percent (ranked 251st).