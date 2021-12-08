 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch North Florida vs. Florida Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #14 Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys from Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Gators vs. North Florida Ospreys

The Florida vs. North Florida game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Florida vs. North Florida on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. North Florida game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Florida vs. North Florida on fuboTV?

You can watch the Florida vs. North Florida game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. North Florida on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Florida vs. North Florida game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Florida vs. North Florida on Sling TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. North Florida game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. North Florida on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. North Florida game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Florida vs. North Florida on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Florida vs. North Florida game.

Can you stream Florida vs. North Florida on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Florida vs. North Florida game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
SEC Network≥ $84.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

North Florida vs. Florida Game Preview: N. Fla. faces tough test vs No. 20 Florida

North Florida (2-8) vs. No. 20 Florida (6-2)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida presents a tough challenge for North Florida. North Florida has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Florida lost 69-54 loss at home to Texas Southern on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Colin Castleton has put up 14.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and three blocks to lead the way for the Gators. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is also a key contributor, producing 11 points per game. The Ospreys have been led by Carter Hendricksen, who is averaging 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 36.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: North Florida is 0-8 when it allows at least 64 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

FLOOR SPACING: North Florida’s Jose Placer has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 27.5 percent of them, and is 8 for 22 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. North Florida has turned the ball over on 22.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.