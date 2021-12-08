How to Watch North Florida vs. Florida Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #14 Florida Gators face the North Florida Ospreys from Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Gators vs. North Florida Ospreys

The Florida vs. North Florida game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

North Florida vs. Florida Game Preview: N. Fla. faces tough test vs No. 20 Florida

North Florida (2-8) vs. No. 20 Florida (6-2)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida presents a tough challenge for North Florida. North Florida has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Florida lost 69-54 loss at home to Texas Southern on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Colin Castleton has put up 14.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and three blocks to lead the way for the Gators. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is also a key contributor, producing 11 points per game. The Ospreys have been led by Carter Hendricksen, who is averaging 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 36.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: North Florida is 0-8 when it allows at least 64 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

FLOOR SPACING: North Florida’s Jose Placer has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 27.5 percent of them, and is 8 for 22 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. North Florida has turned the ball over on 22.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).