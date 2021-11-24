How to Watch Ohio State vs. Florida Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the #23 Florida Gators face the Ohio State Buckeyes from Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Gators vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Florida vs. Ohio State game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 1-Month of Paramount+ Premium For Free Through November 29th (normally $10)

Ohio State vs. Florida Game Preview: Ohio State meets Florida in Fort Myers

Ohio State (4-1) vs. Florida (4-0)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and Florida are set to clash in a postseason game in Fort Myers. Florida earned an 80-60 win over Cal in its most recent game, while Ohio State won 79-76 against Seton Hall in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Florida’s Colin Castleton has averaged 17 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while Myreon Jones has put up 13 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Buckeyes, E.J. Liddell has averaged 22.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks while Zed Key has put up 9.8 points and five rebounds.EXCELLENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buckeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gators. Florida has 42 assists on 83 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three outings while Ohio State has assists on 55 of 82 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Ohio State has scored 76.8 points while allowing 69 points over its last five games. Florida has averaged 76.5 points while giving up just 55.3 over its last five.