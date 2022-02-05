How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Florida Gators face the Ole Miss Rebels from Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Florida vs. Ole Miss game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Florida vs. Ole Miss on fuboTV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Ole Miss game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Ole Miss on Sling TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Ole Miss game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Ole Miss on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Ole Miss game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Florida vs. Ole Miss on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Florida vs. Ole Miss game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Florida vs. Ole Miss on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Ole Miss game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Florida vs. Ole Miss on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Florida vs. Ole Miss game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Florida vs. Ole Miss on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Florida vs. Ole Miss game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Ole Miss vs. Florida Game Preview: Murrell and the Ole Miss Rebels visit conference foe Florida

Ole Miss Rebels (12-10, 3-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-8, 4-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits Florida in SEC action Saturday.

The Gators have gone 9-3 in home games. Florida has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels are 3-6 in conference matchups. Ole Miss is fifth in the SEC shooting 32.8% from downtown. Matthew Murrell paces the Rebels shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rebels won the last matchup 70-54 on Jan. 25. Daeshun Ruffin scored 21 points to help lead the Rebels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is averaging 13 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Murrell is averaging 10.4 points for the Rebels. Ruffin is averaging 8.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.