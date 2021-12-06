How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Florida Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the #14 Florida Gators face the Texas Southern Tigers from Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Gators vs. Texas Southern Tigers

The Florida vs. Texas Southern game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Florida vs. Texas Southern on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Texas Southern game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Texas Southern on fuboTV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Texas Southern game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Texas Southern on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Florida vs. Texas Southern game on SEC Network+ with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Texas Southern on Sling TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Texas Southern game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Texas Southern on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Florida vs. Texas Southern game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Florida vs. Texas Southern on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Florida vs. Texas Southern game.

Can you stream Florida vs. Texas Southern on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Florida vs. Texas Southern game.

Texas Southern vs. Florida Game Preview: Texas Southern looks to knock off No. 14 Florida

Texas Southern (0-7) vs. No. 14 Florida (6-1)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Florida looks to give Texas Southern its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. Texas Southern’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Oregon Ducks 89-84 on Nov. 26, 2018. Florida lost 74-67 to Oklahoma in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The versatile Colin Castleton is putting up a double-double with 14.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and three blocks to lead the way for the Gators. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has paired with Castleton and is putting up 11.9 points per game. The Tigers have been led by John Walker III, who is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Walker has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has scored 61 points per game and allowed 73.7 over its seven-game road losing streak. Florida has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.5 points while giving up 51.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gators. Florida has an assist on 29 of 73 field goals (39.7 percent) across its previous three games while Texas Southern has assists on 27 of 64 field goals (42.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida defense has allowed only 58.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Gators 26th among Division I teams. The Texas Southern offense has averaged 61 points through seven games (ranked 247th, nationally).