How to Watch ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Lifetime viewers will soon see that there’s much more to the story behind 2014 films “Flowers in the Attic” and “Petals on the Wind.” A new four-part series, titled “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin,” premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, July 9 at 8/7c. The series is a prequel to the 2014 Lifetime films. You can watch the part 1 premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’

When: Saturday, July 9 at 8/7c

Saturday, July 9 at 8/7c TV: Lifetime

Lifetime Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’

“Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” shows the backstory of Olivia Winfield and her courtship with Malcolm Foxworth. However, while she’s chasing a fairytale lifestyle, it soon turns into a nightmare. The series explores her past and gives an explanation behind her decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic. Throughout the duration of the series, more questions about the 2014 films should be answered, too.

The cast features Jemima Rooper as Olivia Winfield, Max Irons as Malcolm Foxworth, Kelsey Grammer as Malcolm’s father, Harry Hamlin as Olivia’s father, Paul Wesley as John Amos, and Kate Mulgrew as Mrs. Steiner, the head of Foxworth Hall’s staff.

New episodes premiere on Saturdays at 8/7c through July 30.

How to Stream ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Part 1 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” part 1 live on Lifetime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

