How to Watch ‘For All Mankind’ Season 3 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Apple TV+ is taking you to the stars with Season 3 of “For All Mankind.” As the Soviet Union and America race to be the first to land humanity on Mars, both nations must deal with a new competitor with privatized designs on the Red Planet. The third season of Apple’s critically acclaimed alternative history beginning on June 10 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch the Season 3 Premiere of ‘For All Mankind’

When: Friday, June 10

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

About ‘For All Mankind’

In a world where the Space Race never ended, “For All Mankind” explores what might have been if the Soviet Union was the first country to land on the Moon. Taking place in the 1990s, Season 3 sees American and Soviet scientists and astronauts reaching for Mars as the next giant leap for humankind. Complicating matters is an affluent industrialist looking to outpace his political competition and transform the scientific marathon into a sprint to the finish. Rival countries must learn to work together while seeking an edge that will get them to the Red Planet first.

For All Mankind November 1, 2019 Explore an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams as told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families.

The 10-episode season is scheduled to premiere on June 10, with new installments appearing on Apple TV+ on subsequent Fridays. The first two seasons of the time-jumping drama featured Joel Kinnamen, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, and more.

Can You Stream ‘For All Mankind’ for Free?

New subscribers can stream “For All Mankind” for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘For All Mankind’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com