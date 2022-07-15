How to Watch ‘Forever Summer: Hamptons’ Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Reality TV fanatics will be happy to learn that another new series is heading to Prime Video. The “coming-of-age docusoap,” “Forever Summer: Hamptons,” premieres this week. All eight episodes of the new show drop on Friday, July 15 so you can watch them all at once. You can stream “Forever Summer: Hamptons” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Forever Summer: Hamptons’

About ‘Forever Summer: Hamptons’

A group of 12 college students and recent graduates heads to the Hamptons in hopes of fully enjoying a summer in the New York beach town. During the day, they all put in hours at a seaside restaurant; at night, they go all out and live it up. Throughout the season, friendships will be put to the test and sparks will fly as the cast makes connections.

The majority of the cast is from New York, while some are from the Hamptons and others are from New Orleans. Everyone on the show has a different background; some are wealthy, while others live more modest lifestyles. The “Forever Summer: Hamptons” cast includes:

Avery Solomon

Ilan Luttway

Emelye Ender

Frankie Hammer

Juliet Clarke

Hunter Hulse Lottie Evans

Babtamu Coulter

Shannon Sloane

Milo Munshin

Sophia Messa

Reid Rubio

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Forever Summer: Hamptons’?

“Forever Summer: Hamptons” on Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

Does Amazon Prime Video Offer a Free Trial?

Amazon Prime Video has a free 30-day trial, which you can use to stream “Forever Summer: Hamptons” and many other titles.

How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?

You can access Amazon Prime Video with an Amazon Prime subscription ($14.99 per month or $139.00 per year).