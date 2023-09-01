 Skip to Content
How to Watch Fort Myers vs. St. Thomas Aquinas High School Football Game Live Without Cable

David Satin

Get ready for a Green Wave, St. Thomas Aquinas fans! St. Thomas Aquinas High School will face Fort Myers High on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on NFHS Network. St. Thomas Aquinas is the 12th-ranked team in the country, but rankings don’t mean a thing once the starting whistle blows and the game kicks off! You can see this contest of big-name Florida teams with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch Fort Myers vs. St. Thomas Aquinas High School Football Game

About Fort Myers vs. St. Thomas Aquinas High School Football Game

The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) are looking to bounce back this week, after dropping their first game of the season to the visiting St. John Bosco Braves by a score of 20-7. Quarterback Andrew Indorf played well in the game, but not well enough to overcome the Braves in front of a home crowd.

Fort Myers may not be ranked like St. Thomas Aquinas is, but the Green Wave is still ready to wash over anything that stands in their path. Dual-threat quarterback Chris McFoley has the team sitting at 1-0 this season after defeating North Fort Myers 32-19 in Week 1 of the season. St. Thomas Aquinas will be a tough test for the Green Wave, but they won’t back down from the challenge.

Can You Stream Fort Myers vs. St. Thomas Aquinas High School Football Game for Free?

Not at this time. The game will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, and that platform is not currently providing any new users with a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Fort Myers vs. St. Thomas Aquinas on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

Watch Highlights of St. Thomas Aquinas's loss to St. John Bosco

