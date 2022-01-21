How to Watch the ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ Premiere Live For Free Without Cable

Thirty-five years is way too long to go without seeing Gobo, Red, Mokey, and the rest of the Fraggle Rock gang. The original “Fraggle Rock” (1983) ended its fifth and final season back in 1987, but all the fun, adventure, and community that became synonymous with the show has earned it an epic reboot. Starting on January 21st, the gang is back in action, coming to Apple TV for thirteen brand new episodes. Catch the reunion with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’

After Apple TV+’s success with last year’s “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” (2020) shorts, it’s a party down in Fraggle Rock with the new long-awaited reboot, “Back to the Rock.” Karen Prell and Dave Goelz are reprising their respective roles as Red and Boober, and also working together as the series’ co-executive producers. There are also going to be plenty of new voice actors joining the roster, including singer Patti LaBelle, SNL’s Kenan Thompson, and even a guest appearance by the Foo Fighters band.

Other executive producers for the show include Jim Henson’s daughter, Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, and John Tartaglia, the latter of whom wrote all six of the episodes for ‘Fraggle Rock: Rock On!’ It’s time to return to the subterranean fantasy world of Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs for more zany adventures with the Fraggle Rock crew. Just like with the original series, however, the heart of the show is a sincere message celebrating empathy and tolerance. Kick off the new year on January 21st with a subscription to Apple TV+, and prepare for a wholesome, humorous reunion as the Fraggles sing, dance, and adventure through our interconnected world.