How to Watch ‘Free Guy’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

What would happen if a game’s NPC was suddenly smart enough to know his role? That’s the crux of “Free Guy,” a comedic action movie starring Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool” (2016)). Reynolds plays Guy, an unimportant bank teller character in an open world video game. Something’s about to happen, though, that will turn his life upside-down. Thanks to an arrangement made by both companies, you can actually stream “Free Guy” on Disney+ or with an HBO Max subscription. The movie is available on both streaming services starting Wednesday, February 23rd.

How to Watch ‘Free Guy’

About ‘Free Guy’

Most video games are chock full of non-player characters (NPCs for short) that serve to move the plot along and help fill out the world in which the game takes place. Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is one such character; a generic, nameless dude just going about day after day of his happy, albeit repetitive, life. That is, until he meets Millie (Jodie Comer) who gives him a pair of gaming glasses and reveals to him the sad truth of his pathetic life. When the ruthless CEO (Taika Waititi) threatens to shut down the game, it’s up to Guy to embrace his role as a hero and save what he cares about most.

Produced by Shawn Levy, “Free Guy” is a wild roller coaster of a movie. The exciting - but also charming - blockbuster draws inspiration from popular video games like “Grand Theft Auto” and “Fortnite.” As such it’s jam-packed with car chases, guns, explosions, and fight sequences. Check it out Wednesday, February 23rd with an HBO Max subscription or with a subscription to Disney+.

Free Guy August 11, 2021 A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

How Much Does Disney+ Cost?

Disney+ is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, but can also be purchased as part of the Disney bundle, combined with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 which saves you ~$8 per month.

Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial. However, if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device