How to Watch Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas for Free - Rudolph, Frosty, Home Alone, The Grinch & More
Starting today, Freeform kicks off its ‘round the clock roundup of Christmas classics. You’ll get 25 straight days of some of the best movies to celebrate the season. There are some real classics here:
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Frosty the Snowman
- Home Alone
- Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
- The Grinch (Jim Carrey’s 2000 film and the 2018 animated version)
- The Santa Clause trilogy
- All 4 Toy Story movies
If you’ve never seen it, we also recommend the fun animated film “Arthur Christmas.” It may have flown under your radar, but it’s very well done and features the clever comedy from “Wallace and Gromit” creators Aardman Animations.
Luckily, you can get a free trial to watch all the Christmas fun. You can pretty much throw on Freeform, put on a fire, pour the egg nog, and do nothing for the next 25 days.
How to Watch Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas
When: Dec. 1-25
TV: Freeform
Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
25 Days of Christmas Schedule
|Date
|Title
|Time
|Wednesday, Dec. 1
|Holiday in Handcuffs
|7a/6c
|The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
|10:30a/9c
|The Santa Clause
|11:05a/10:05c
|The Santa Clause 2
|1:15p/12:15c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|3:45p/2:45c
|Home Alone
|5:50p/4:50c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|8:20p/7:20c
|The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
|12-2a/11-1c
|Thursday, Dec. 2
|The Mistle-tones
|7a/6c
|The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
|10:30a/9:30c
|Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
|11a/10c
|Arthur Christmas
|1:05p/12:05c
|Home Alone
|3:10p/2:10c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|5:40p/4:40c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|8:20p/7:20c
|The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
|12-2a/11-1c
|Friday, Dec. 3
|The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
|7a/6c
|Jingle All the Way 2
|7:30a/6:30c
|Jingle All the Way
|9:30a/8:30c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|4:35p/3:35c
|The Santa Clause
|7:15p/6:15c
|The Santa Clause 2
|9:25p/8:25c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|11:55p/10:55c
|Saturday, Dec. 4
|The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
|7a/6c
|Jingle All the Way
|7:30a/6:30c
|Prancer Returns
|9:35a/8:35c
|Home Alone 3
|11:40a/10:40c
|Arthur Christmas
|1:50p/12:50c
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol
|3:55p/2:55c
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
|6:05p/5:05c
|Frosty the Snowman
|7:10p/6:10c
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
|7:45p/6:45c
|Home Alone
|8:50p/7:50c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|11:20p/10:20c
|Sunday, Dec. 5
|Prancer Returns
|7a/6c
|Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
|9:05a/8:05c
|Unaccompanied Minors
|10:05a/9:05c
|Arthur Christmas
|12:10p/11:10c
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
|2:15p/1:15c
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
|3:55p/2:55c
|Frosty the Snowman
|5p/4c
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
|5:35p/4:35c
|Home Alone
|6:40p/5:40c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|9:10p/8:10c
|Daddy’s Home 2
|11:50p/10:50c
|Monday, Dec. 6
|It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
|7a/6c
|The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
|10:30a/9:30c
|Daddy’s Home 2
|11a/10c
|Home Alone
|1:10p/12:10c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|3:40p/2:40c
|The Santa Clause
|6:20p/5:20c
|The Santa Clause 2
|8:30p/7:30c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|12a/11c
|Tuesday, Dec. 7
|Stealing Christmas
|7a/6c
|Home Alone
|11a/10c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|1:30p/12:30c
|Jingle All the Way
|4:10p/3:10c
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol
|6:15p/5:15c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|8:20p/7:20c
|Arthur Christmas
|12a/11c
|Wednesday, Dec. 8
|Snow
|7a/6c
|Jingle All the Way
|11a/10c
|Jingle All the Way 2
|1p/12c
|Arthur Christmas
|3p/2c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|5p/4c
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
|7:30p/6:30c
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
|9:30p/8:30c
|The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
|12-2a/11-1c
|Thursday, Dec. 9
|Snow 2: Brain Freeze
|7a/6c
|Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
|10:30a/9:30c
|The Santa Clause
|11:30a/10:30c
|The Santa Clause 2
|1:40p/12:40c
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
|3:50p/2:50c
|Home Alone
|5:50p/4:50c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|8:20p/7:20c
|Snowglobe
|12a/11c
|Friday, Dec. 10
|Call Me Claus
|7a/6c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|12p/11c
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
|2:35p/1:35c
|Home Alone
|4:10p/3:10c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|6:40p/5:40c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|9:20p/8:20c
|Saturday, Dec. 11
|Unaccompanied Minors
|7a/6c
|The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
|9:05a/8:05c
|The Star (2017)
|9:35a/8:35c
|Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
|11:40a/10:40c
|Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
|1:10p/12:10c
|Toy Story That Time Forgot
|2:40p/1:40c
|Toy Story
|3:10p/2:10c
|Toy Story 2
|5:10p/4:10c
|Toy Story 3
|7:15p/6:15c
|Toy Story 4
|9:45p/8:45c
|Arthur Christmas
|11:55p/10:55c
|Sunday, Dec. 12
|The Star (2017)
|7a/6c
|Jingle All the Way
|9a/8c
|Jingle All the Way 2
|11a/10c
|Arthur Christmas
|1:05p/12:05c
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol
|3:10p/2:10c
|The Santa Clause
|5:15p/4:15c
|The Santa Clause 2
|7:25p/6:25c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|9:55p/8:55c
|Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist
|12a/11c
|Monday, Dec. 13
|Holiday in Handcuffs
|7a/6c
|Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
|10:30a/9:30c
|The Santa Clause
|11:30a/10:30c
|The Santa Clause 2
|1:30p/12:30c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|4p/3c
|Home Alone
|6p/5c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|8:30p/7:30c
|Tuesday, Dec. 14
|12 Dates of Christmas
|7a/6c
|Jingle All the Way
|10:30a/9:30c
|Love Actually
|12:30p/11:30c
|Home Alone
|3:30p/2:30c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|6p/5c
|Office Christmas Party
|8:30p/7:30c
|The Night Before
|12a/11c
|Wednesday, Dec. 15
|Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
|7a/6c
|Office Christmas Party
|11a/10c
|The Santa Clause
|1:35p/12:35c
|The Santa Clause 2
|3:45p/2:45c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|6:15p/5:15c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|8:20p/7:20c
|Thursday, Dec. 16
|Black Nativity
|7a/6c
|The Preacher’s Wife
|10:30a/9:30c
|Almost Christmas
|1p/12c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|3:30p/2:30c
|Home Alone
|6p/5c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|8:30p/7:30c
|The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
|12-2a/11-1c
|Friday, Dec. 17
|Love Actually
|9a/8c
|Home Alone
|12p/11c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|2:30p/1:30c
|The Santa Clause
|5:10p/4:10c
|The Santa Clause 2
|7:20p/6:20c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|9:50p/8:50c
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol
|11:55p/10:55c
|Saturday, Dec. 18
|Love Actually
|7:35a/6:35c
|Unaccompanied Minors
|10:45a/9:45c
|The Santa Clause
|12:55p/11:55c
|The Santa Clause 2
|3:05p/2:05c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|5:35p/4:35c
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
|7:40p/6:40c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|9:40p/8:40c
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
|12:20a/11:20c
|Sunday, Dec. 19
|Unaccompanied Minors
|7:30a/6:30c
|Home Alone 3
|9:30a/8:30c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|11:30a/10:30c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|1:30p/12:30c
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
|4:10p/3:10c
|Frosty the Snowman
|6:10p/5:10c
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
|6:45p/5:45c
|Home Alone
|7:50p/6:50c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|10:20p/9:20c
|Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
|1a/12c
|Monday, Dec. 20
|Prancer Returns
|7a/6c
|Home Alone
|10:30a/9:30c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|1p/12c
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
|3:35p/2:35c
|Frosty the Snowman
|4:40p/3:40c
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
|5:15p/4:15c
|The Santa Clause
|6:20p/5:20c
|The Santa Clause 2
|8:30p/7:30c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|12a/11c
|Tuesday, Dec. 21
|Jingle All the Way
|10:30a/9:30c
|The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
|12:30p/11:30c
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
|1p/12c
|Daddy’s Home 2
|2p/1c
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol
|4p/3c
|Home Alone
|6p/5c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|8:30p/7:30c
|Wednesday, Dec. 22
|The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
|7a/6c
|Jingle All the Way
|7:30a/6:30c
|Love the Coopers
|9:30a/8:30c
|Daddy’s Home 2
|12p/11c
|Home Alone
|2:05p/1:05c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|4:35p/3:35c
|The Santa Clause
|7:15p/6:15c
|The Santa Clause 2
|9:25p/8:25c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|11:55p/10:55c
|Thursday, Dec. 23
|It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
|7a/6c
|Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
|9a/8c
|Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
|10:30a/9:30c
|Arthur Christmas
|12p/11c
|The Star (2017)
|2:05p/1:05c
|Home Alone
|4:05p/3:05c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|6:35p/5:35c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|9:15p/8:15c
|Arthur Christmas
|11:55p/10:55c
|Friday, Dec. 24
|Prancer Returns
|7a/6c
|The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
|10:30a/9:30c
|The Star (2017)
|11a/10c
|Home Alone
|1p/12c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|3:30p/2:30c
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|6p/5c
|Frosty the Snowman
|8:30p/7:30c
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
|9p/8c
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
|10p/9c
|Saturday, Dec. 25
|Arthur Christmas
|7a/6c
|The Santa Clause
|9:10a/8:10c
|The Santa Clause 2
|11:20a/10:20c
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
|1:50p/12:50c
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
|4p/3c
|Frosty the Snowman
|5:05p/4:05c
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
|5:40p/4:40c
|Home Alone
|6:45p/5:45c
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|9:15p/8:15c
|Arthur Christmas
|11:55p/10:55c
