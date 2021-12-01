 Skip to Content
Freeform

How to Watch Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas for Free - Rudolph, Frosty, Home Alone, The Grinch & More

Ben Bowman

Starting today, Freeform kicks off its ‘round the clock roundup of Christmas classics. You’ll get 25 straight days of some of the best movies to celebrate the season. There are some real classics here:

  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • Frosty the Snowman
  • Home Alone
  • Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
  • The Grinch (Jim Carrey’s 2000 film and the 2018 animated version)
  • The Santa Clause trilogy
  • All 4 Toy Story movies

If you’ve never seen it, we also recommend the fun animated film “Arthur Christmas.” It may have flown under your radar, but it’s very well done and features the clever comedy from “Wallace and Gromit” creators Aardman Animations.

Luckily, you can get a free trial to watch all the Christmas fun. You can pretty much throw on Freeform, put on a fire, pour the egg nog, and do nothing for the next 25 days.

How to Watch Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas

When: Dec. 1-25
TV: Freeform
Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

25 Days of Christmas Schedule

Date Title Time
Wednesday, Dec. 1 Holiday in Handcuffs 7a/6c
The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 10:30a/9c
The Santa Clause 11:05a/10:05c
The Santa Clause 2 1:15p/12:15c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 3:45p/2:45c
Home Alone 5:50p/4:50c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:20p/7:20c
The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 12-2a/11-1c
Thursday, Dec. 2 The Mistle-tones 7a/6c
The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 10:30a/9:30c
Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House 11a/10c
Arthur Christmas 1:05p/12:05c
Home Alone 3:10p/2:10c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 5:40p/4:40c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:20p/7:20c
The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 12-2a/11-1c
Friday, Dec. 3 The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 7a/6c
Jingle All the Way 2 7:30a/6:30c
Jingle All the Way 9:30a/8:30c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 4:35p/3:35c
The Santa Clause 7:15p/6:15c
The Santa Clause 2 9:25p/8:25c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 11:55p/10:55c
Saturday, Dec. 4 The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 7a/6c
Jingle All the Way 7:30a/6:30c
Prancer Returns 9:35a/8:35c
Home Alone 3 11:40a/10:40c
Arthur Christmas 1:50p/12:50c
Disney’s A Christmas Carol 3:55p/2:55c
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 6:05p/5:05c
Frosty the Snowman 7:10p/6:10c
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 7:45p/6:45c
Home Alone 8:50p/7:50c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 11:20p/10:20c
Sunday, Dec. 5 Prancer Returns 7a/6c
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic 9:05a/8:05c
Unaccompanied Minors 10:05a/9:05c
Arthur Christmas 12:10p/11:10c
The Nightmare Before Christmas 2:15p/1:15c
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 3:55p/2:55c
Frosty the Snowman 5p/4c
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 5:35p/4:35c
Home Alone 6:40p/5:40c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 9:10p/8:10c
Daddy’s Home 2 11:50p/10:50c
Monday, Dec. 6 It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie 7a/6c
The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 10:30a/9:30c
Daddy’s Home 2 11a/10c
Home Alone 1:10p/12:10c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 3:40p/2:40c
The Santa Clause 6:20p/5:20c
The Santa Clause 2 8:30p/7:30c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 12a/11c
Tuesday, Dec. 7 Stealing Christmas 7a/6c
Home Alone 11a/10c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 1:30p/12:30c
Jingle All the Way 4:10p/3:10c
Disney’s A Christmas Carol 6:15p/5:15c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:20p/7:20c
Arthur Christmas 12a/11c
Wednesday, Dec. 8 Snow 7a/6c
Jingle All the Way 11a/10c
Jingle All the Way 2 1p/12c
Arthur Christmas 3p/2c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 5p/4c
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) 7:30p/6:30c
The Nightmare Before Christmas 9:30p/8:30c
The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 12-2a/11-1c
Thursday, Dec. 9 Snow 2: Brain Freeze 7a/6c
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic 10:30a/9:30c
The Santa Clause 11:30a/10:30c
The Santa Clause 2 1:40p/12:40c
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) 3:50p/2:50c
Home Alone 5:50p/4:50c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:20p/7:20c
Snowglobe 12a/11c
Friday, Dec. 10 Call Me Claus 7a/6c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 12p/11c
The Nightmare Before Christmas 2:35p/1:35c
Home Alone 4:10p/3:10c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 6:40p/5:40c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 9:20p/8:20c
Saturday, Dec. 11 Unaccompanied Minors 7a/6c
The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 9:05a/8:05c
The Star (2017) 9:35a/8:35c
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas 11:40a/10:40c
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas 1:10p/12:10c
Toy Story That Time Forgot 2:40p/1:40c
Toy Story 3:10p/2:10c
Toy Story 2 5:10p/4:10c
Toy Story 3 7:15p/6:15c
Toy Story 4 9:45p/8:45c
Arthur Christmas 11:55p/10:55c
Sunday, Dec. 12 The Star (2017) 7a/6c
Jingle All the Way 9a/8c
Jingle All the Way 2 11a/10c
Arthur Christmas 1:05p/12:05c
Disney’s A Christmas Carol 3:10p/2:10c
The Santa Clause 5:15p/4:15c
The Santa Clause 2 7:25p/6:25c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 9:55p/8:55c
Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist 12a/11c
Monday, Dec. 13 Holiday in Handcuffs 7a/6c
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic 10:30a/9:30c
The Santa Clause 11:30a/10:30c
The Santa Clause 2 1:30p/12:30c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 4p/3c
Home Alone 6p/5c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:30p/7:30c
Tuesday, Dec. 14 12 Dates of Christmas 7a/6c
Jingle All the Way 10:30a/9:30c
Love Actually 12:30p/11:30c
Home Alone 3:30p/2:30c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 6p/5c
Office Christmas Party 8:30p/7:30c
The Night Before 12a/11c
Wednesday, Dec. 15 Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve 7a/6c
Office Christmas Party 11a/10c
The Santa Clause 1:35p/12:35c
The Santa Clause 2 3:45p/2:45c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 6:15p/5:15c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:20p/7:20c
Thursday, Dec. 16 Black Nativity 7a/6c
The Preacher’s Wife 10:30a/9:30c
Almost Christmas 1p/12c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 3:30p/2:30c
Home Alone 6p/5c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:30p/7:30c
The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 12-2a/11-1c
Friday, Dec. 17 Love Actually 9a/8c
Home Alone 12p/11c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 2:30p/1:30c
The Santa Clause 5:10p/4:10c
The Santa Clause 2 7:20p/6:20c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 9:50p/8:50c
Disney’s A Christmas Carol 11:55p/10:55c
Saturday, Dec. 18 Love Actually 7:35a/6:35c
Unaccompanied Minors 10:45a/9:45c
The Santa Clause 12:55p/11:55c
The Santa Clause 2 3:05p/2:05c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 5:35p/4:35c
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) 7:40p/6:40c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 9:40p/8:40c
The Nightmare Before Christmas 12:20a/11:20c
Sunday, Dec. 19 Unaccompanied Minors 7:30a/6:30c
Home Alone 3 9:30a/8:30c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 11:30a/10:30c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 1:30p/12:30c
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) 4:10p/3:10c
Frosty the Snowman 6:10p/5:10c
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 6:45p/5:45c
Home Alone 7:50p/6:50c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 10:20p/9:20c
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic 1a/12c
Monday, Dec. 20 Prancer Returns 7a/6c
Home Alone 10:30a/9:30c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 1p/12c
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 3:35p/2:35c
Frosty the Snowman 4:40p/3:40c
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 5:15p/4:15c
The Santa Clause 6:20p/5:20c
The Santa Clause 2 8:30p/7:30c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 12a/11c
Tuesday, Dec. 21 Jingle All the Way 10:30a/9:30c
The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 12:30p/11:30c
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 1p/12c
Daddy’s Home 2 2p/1c
Disney’s A Christmas Carol 4p/3c
Home Alone 6p/5c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:30p/7:30c
Wednesday, Dec. 22 The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 7a/6c
Jingle All the Way 7:30a/6:30c
Love the Coopers 9:30a/8:30c
Daddy’s Home 2 12p/11c
Home Alone 2:05p/1:05c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 4:35p/3:35c
The Santa Clause 7:15p/6:15c
The Santa Clause 2 9:25p/8:25c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 11:55p/10:55c
Thursday, Dec. 23 It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie 7a/6c
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas 9a/8c
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas 10:30a/9:30c
Arthur Christmas 12p/11c
The Star (2017) 2:05p/1:05c
Home Alone 4:05p/3:05c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 6:35p/5:35c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 9:15p/8:15c
Arthur Christmas 11:55p/10:55c
Friday, Dec. 24 Prancer Returns 7a/6c
The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 10:30a/9:30c
The Star (2017) 11a/10c
Home Alone 1p/12c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 3:30p/2:30c
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 6p/5c
Frosty the Snowman 8:30p/7:30c
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 9p/8c
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 10p/9c
Saturday, Dec. 25 Arthur Christmas 7a/6c
The Santa Clause 9:10a/8:10c
The Santa Clause 2 11:20a/10:20c
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 1:50p/12:50c
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 4p/3c
Frosty the Snowman 5:05p/4:05c
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 5:40p/4:40c
Home Alone 6:45p/5:45c
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 9:15p/8:15c
Arthur Christmas 11:55p/10:55c
Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Freeform + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Freeform + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Freeform + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Freeform + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Freeform + 31 Top Cable Channels

If you’re looking for a list of the best Christmas movies and where to find them, we have some guides:

