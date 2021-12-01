How to Watch Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas for Free - Rudolph, Frosty, Home Alone, The Grinch & More

Starting today, Freeform kicks off its ‘round the clock roundup of Christmas classics. You’ll get 25 straight days of some of the best movies to celebrate the season. There are some real classics here:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Frosty the Snowman

Home Alone

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

The Grinch (Jim Carrey’s 2000 film and the 2018 animated version)

The Santa Clause trilogy

All 4 Toy Story movies

If you’ve never seen it, we also recommend the fun animated film “Arthur Christmas.” It may have flown under your radar, but it’s very well done and features the clever comedy from “Wallace and Gromit” creators Aardman Animations.

Luckily, you can get a free trial to watch all the Christmas fun. You can pretty much throw on Freeform, put on a fire, pour the egg nog, and do nothing for the next 25 days.

How to Watch Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas

When: Dec. 1-25

TV: Freeform

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

25 Days of Christmas Schedule

Date Title Time Wednesday, Dec. 1 Holiday in Handcuffs 7a/6c The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 10:30a/9c The Santa Clause 11:05a/10:05c The Santa Clause 2 1:15p/12:15c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 3:45p/2:45c Home Alone 5:50p/4:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:20p/7:20c The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 12-2a/11-1c Thursday, Dec. 2 The Mistle-tones 7a/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 10:30a/9:30c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House 11a/10c Arthur Christmas 1:05p/12:05c Home Alone 3:10p/2:10c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 5:40p/4:40c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:20p/7:20c The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 12-2a/11-1c Friday, Dec. 3 The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 7a/6c Jingle All the Way 2 7:30a/6:30c Jingle All the Way 9:30a/8:30c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 4:35p/3:35c The Santa Clause 7:15p/6:15c The Santa Clause 2 9:25p/8:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 11:55p/10:55c Saturday, Dec. 4 The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 7a/6c Jingle All the Way 7:30a/6:30c Prancer Returns 9:35a/8:35c Home Alone 3 11:40a/10:40c Arthur Christmas 1:50p/12:50c Disney’s A Christmas Carol 3:55p/2:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 6:05p/5:05c Frosty the Snowman 7:10p/6:10c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 7:45p/6:45c Home Alone 8:50p/7:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 11:20p/10:20c Sunday, Dec. 5 Prancer Returns 7a/6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic 9:05a/8:05c Unaccompanied Minors 10:05a/9:05c Arthur Christmas 12:10p/11:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas 2:15p/1:15c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 3:55p/2:55c Frosty the Snowman 5p/4c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 5:35p/4:35c Home Alone 6:40p/5:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 9:10p/8:10c Daddy’s Home 2 11:50p/10:50c Monday, Dec. 6 It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie 7a/6c The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 10:30a/9:30c Daddy’s Home 2 11a/10c Home Alone 1:10p/12:10c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 3:40p/2:40c The Santa Clause 6:20p/5:20c The Santa Clause 2 8:30p/7:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 12a/11c Tuesday, Dec. 7 Stealing Christmas 7a/6c Home Alone 11a/10c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 1:30p/12:30c Jingle All the Way 4:10p/3:10c Disney’s A Christmas Carol 6:15p/5:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:20p/7:20c Arthur Christmas 12a/11c Wednesday, Dec. 8 Snow 7a/6c Jingle All the Way 11a/10c Jingle All the Way 2 1p/12c Arthur Christmas 3p/2c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 5p/4c Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) 7:30p/6:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas 9:30p/8:30c The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 12-2a/11-1c Thursday, Dec. 9 Snow 2: Brain Freeze 7a/6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic 10:30a/9:30c The Santa Clause 11:30a/10:30c The Santa Clause 2 1:40p/12:40c Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) 3:50p/2:50c Home Alone 5:50p/4:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:20p/7:20c Snowglobe 12a/11c Friday, Dec. 10 Call Me Claus 7a/6c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 12p/11c The Nightmare Before Christmas 2:35p/1:35c Home Alone 4:10p/3:10c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 6:40p/5:40c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 9:20p/8:20c Saturday, Dec. 11 Unaccompanied Minors 7a/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 9:05a/8:05c The Star (2017) 9:35a/8:35c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas 11:40a/10:40c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas 1:10p/12:10c Toy Story That Time Forgot 2:40p/1:40c Toy Story 3:10p/2:10c Toy Story 2 5:10p/4:10c Toy Story 3 7:15p/6:15c Toy Story 4 9:45p/8:45c Arthur Christmas 11:55p/10:55c Sunday, Dec. 12 The Star (2017) 7a/6c Jingle All the Way 9a/8c Jingle All the Way 2 11a/10c Arthur Christmas 1:05p/12:05c Disney’s A Christmas Carol 3:10p/2:10c The Santa Clause 5:15p/4:15c The Santa Clause 2 7:25p/6:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 9:55p/8:55c Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist 12a/11c Monday, Dec. 13 Holiday in Handcuffs 7a/6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic 10:30a/9:30c The Santa Clause 11:30a/10:30c The Santa Clause 2 1:30p/12:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 4p/3c Home Alone 6p/5c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:30p/7:30c Tuesday, Dec. 14 12 Dates of Christmas 7a/6c Jingle All the Way 10:30a/9:30c Love Actually 12:30p/11:30c Home Alone 3:30p/2:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 6p/5c Office Christmas Party 8:30p/7:30c The Night Before 12a/11c Wednesday, Dec. 15 Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve 7a/6c Office Christmas Party 11a/10c The Santa Clause 1:35p/12:35c The Santa Clause 2 3:45p/2:45c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 6:15p/5:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:20p/7:20c Thursday, Dec. 16 Black Nativity 7a/6c The Preacher’s Wife 10:30a/9:30c Almost Christmas 1p/12c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 3:30p/2:30c Home Alone 6p/5c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:30p/7:30c The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 12-2a/11-1c Friday, Dec. 17 Love Actually 9a/8c Home Alone 12p/11c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 2:30p/1:30c The Santa Clause 5:10p/4:10c The Santa Clause 2 7:20p/6:20c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 9:50p/8:50c Disney’s A Christmas Carol 11:55p/10:55c Saturday, Dec. 18 Love Actually 7:35a/6:35c Unaccompanied Minors 10:45a/9:45c The Santa Clause 12:55p/11:55c The Santa Clause 2 3:05p/2:05c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 5:35p/4:35c Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) 7:40p/6:40c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 9:40p/8:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas 12:20a/11:20c Sunday, Dec. 19 Unaccompanied Minors 7:30a/6:30c Home Alone 3 9:30a/8:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 11:30a/10:30c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 1:30p/12:30c Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) 4:10p/3:10c Frosty the Snowman 6:10p/5:10c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 6:45p/5:45c Home Alone 7:50p/6:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 10:20p/9:20c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic 1a/12c Monday, Dec. 20 Prancer Returns 7a/6c Home Alone 10:30a/9:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 1p/12c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 3:35p/2:35c Frosty the Snowman 4:40p/3:40c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 5:15p/4:15c The Santa Clause 6:20p/5:20c The Santa Clause 2 8:30p/7:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 12a/11c Tuesday, Dec. 21 Jingle All the Way 10:30a/9:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 12:30p/11:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 1p/12c Daddy’s Home 2 2p/1c Disney’s A Christmas Carol 4p/3c Home Alone 6p/5c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 8:30p/7:30c Wednesday, Dec. 22 The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 7a/6c Jingle All the Way 7:30a/6:30c Love the Coopers 9:30a/8:30c Daddy’s Home 2 12p/11c Home Alone 2:05p/1:05c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 4:35p/3:35c The Santa Clause 7:15p/6:15c The Santa Clause 2 9:25p/8:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 11:55p/10:55c Thursday, Dec. 23 It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie 7a/6c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas 9a/8c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas 10:30a/9:30c Arthur Christmas 12p/11c The Star (2017) 2:05p/1:05c Home Alone 4:05p/3:05c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 6:35p/5:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 9:15p/8:15c Arthur Christmas 11:55p/10:55c Friday, Dec. 24 Prancer Returns 7a/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 10:30a/9:30c The Star (2017) 11a/10c Home Alone 1p/12c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 3:30p/2:30c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 6p/5c Frosty the Snowman 8:30p/7:30c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 9p/8c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 10p/9c Saturday, Dec. 25 Arthur Christmas 7a/6c The Santa Clause 9:10a/8:10c The Santa Clause 2 11:20a/10:20c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 1:50p/12:50c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 4p/3c Frosty the Snowman 5:05p/4:05c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 5:40p/4:40c Home Alone 6:45p/5:45c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 9:15p/8:15c Arthur Christmas 11:55p/10:55c

