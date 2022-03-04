How to Watch ‘Fresh’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Dating is hard and “Fresh” makes it look even harder. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Noa, who is fed up with dating apps and takes a chance on someone she meets while late-night shopping. The film will premiere on Friday, March 4 on Hulu. You can stream for free with a 30-Day Free Trial to Hulu.

Mimi Cave makes her directorial debut with “Fresh,” an interesting twist on surviving the contemporary dating scene. The film follows Noa who is caught off guard by the refreshingly straightforward Steve (Sebastian Stan) during her late-night grocery run. Noa falls hard for his charms, which is a surprise to her skeptical best friend, Mollie. When Steve takes her on a romantic weekend getaway, Noa discovers that he has been hiding some disturbing appetites.

“Fresh” also stars Jojo T. Gibbs, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, and Charlotte Le Bon.

