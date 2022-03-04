How to Watch ‘Fresh’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android
Dating is hard and “Fresh” makes it look even harder. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Noa, who is fed up with dating apps and takes a chance on someone she meets while late-night shopping. The film will premiere on Friday, March 4 on Hulu. You can stream for free with a 30-Day Free Trial to Hulu.
How to Watch ‘Fresh’
- When: Friday, March 4
- TV: Hulu
* Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial to Hulu
About ‘Fresh’
Mimi Cave makes her directorial debut with “Fresh,” an interesting twist on surviving the contemporary dating scene. The film follows Noa who is caught off guard by the refreshingly straightforward Steve (Sebastian Stan) during her late-night grocery run. Noa falls hard for his charms, which is a surprise to her skeptical best friend, Mollie. When Steve takes her on a romantic weekend getaway, Noa discovers that he has been hiding some disturbing appetites.
“Fresh” also stars Jojo T. Gibbs, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, and Charlotte Le Bon.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?
Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.