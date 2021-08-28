 Skip to Content
How to Watch Connecticut vs. Fresno State Live for Free Online on August 28, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Fresno State Bulldogs face the Connecticut Huskies from Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in Fresno, CA. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies

Fresno State and UConn will play for the first time ever on Saturday. In fact, it will be UConn’s first game in the state of California, and the furthest west they have been since Boise State in 2018.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $94.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Fresno State/UConn Video Preview

