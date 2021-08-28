How to Watch Connecticut vs. Fresno State Live for Free Online on August 28, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Fresno State Bulldogs face the Connecticut Huskies from Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in Fresno, CA. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

Fresno State and UConn will play for the first time ever on Saturday. In fact, it will be UConn’s first game in the state of California, and the furthest west they have been since Boise State in 2018.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options