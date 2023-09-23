How to Watch Kent State vs. Fresno State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable
On Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT, the #24 Fresno State Bulldogs face the Kent State Golden Flashes from Bulldog Stadium (CA). The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
- When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Bulldog Stadium | 1620 E Bulldog Ln, Fresno, CA 93710
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Fresno State and Kent State Game
The Fresno State vs. Kent State game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$84.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|CBS Sports Network
|^ $15 (≥ $109.99)
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
Can you stream Fresno State vs. Kent State on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Fresno State vs. Kent State game on CBS Sports Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Fresno State vs. Kent State on Fubo?
You can watch the Fresno State vs. Kent State game on CBS Sports Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Fresno State vs. Kent State on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Fresno State vs. Kent State game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Fresno State vs. Kent State on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Fresno State vs. Kent State game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Fresno State vs. Kent State on Sling TV?
Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Fresno State vs. Kent State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
