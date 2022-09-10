How to Watch Oregon State vs. Fresno State Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Fresno State Bulldogs face the Oregon State Beavers from Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in Fresno, CA. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Oregon State Beavers

The Fresno State vs. Oregon State game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Fresno State vs. Oregon State Live Stream

Oregon State vs. Fresno State Game Preview: Fresno St takes on Oregon St in rare home game vs. Pac-12

Oregon State (1-0) at Fresno State (1-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Line: Fresno State by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Fresno State leads 8-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Beavers seek their first 2-0 start since 2014 when they travel to Fresno to take on one of the top teams from the Mountain West. The Bulldogs also look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon State secondary vs. Fresno State QB Jake Haener. The Beavers had three interceptions in a season-opening win against Boise State but will have a much tougher time dealing with Haener. He completed 36 of 42 passes for 377 yards and two TDs in the opener against Cal Poly.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon State: Jack Colletto. The two-way player was a star in the opener, making three tackles and recovering a fumble as a linebacker and running the ball three times on offense, including a 41-yard touchdown.

Fresno State: WR Nikko Remigio. The all-around threat had nine catches for 100 yards, two carries for 26 yards and a TD and 42 yards on returns for 168 all-purpose yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams are meeting for the first time since 2003 when Fresno State won at home, 16-14. … The Bulldogs are 6-0 at home in the series. … Oregon State had five takeaways in the opener. … The Beavers averaged 19.5 yards per completion in the opener, the best for the school since 2006. … Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave had a career-high 89 yards receiving in the opener. … The Beavers allowed no sacks last week. … The Bulldogs host a Pac-12 team for the first time since losing to Utah in 2015. … Haener has 13 career 300-yard passing games. … Fresno State RB Jordan Mims ran for 75 yards and two TDs in the opener and also caught a TD pass.