How to Watch 2022 LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Fresno State Bulldogs face the Washington State Cougars from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3 and ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Washington State Cougars

When: Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN3 and ABC

Stream: Watch with a subscription of Sling TV

The 2022 LA Bowl between Fresno State and Washington State will be airing on ABC and ESPN3. The least expensive option is a subscription of Sling TV's Orange Plan, which includes ESPN3, which will simulcast the ABC broadcast. You can also stream ABC on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Bulldogs are looking to become the first FBS team to win 10 games after starting the season 1-4, while the Cougars are trying to win their first bowl game since the 2018 Alamo Bowl. The key matchup to watch will be Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener facing off against Washington State’s secondary. Haener has thrown 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions in the six games he has played this season. Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward will also be a player to watch, as he has not thrown an interception over the past five games.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Washington State vs. Fresno State Game Preview: Bulldogs seek to complete turnaround vs. Cougars in LA Bowl

LA Bowl: Washington State (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-4), Dec. 17, 3:30 p.m. Eastern (ABC)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Fresno State by 3 1/2

Series record: Washington State leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Mountain West champion Bulldogs can become the first FBS team to win 10 games after starting the season 1-4. The Cougars are trying to win a bowl game for the first time since the 2018 Alamo Bowl, which would make Jake Dickert the sixth coach in school history to win at least eight games in a season.

KEY MATCHUP

Fresno State QB Jake Haener vs. Washington State’s secondary. Haener has been sensational since returning from the fractured ankle he sustained Sept. 17 against Southern California, throwing 14 touchdown passes to two interceptions in six games. The gutty senior will try to end his college career by leading the Bulldogs to a seventh straight win as the starter, which would be the team’s ninth in a row. To do so, Haener will have to attack an aggressive group of defensive backs. S Sam Lockett III led the Cougars with three interceptions, and Chau Smith-Wade (32 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions) and Derrick Langford Jr. (24 solo tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions) form an effective pair at cornerback.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: QB Cameron Ward had an erratic start adjusting to life in a Power 5 conference, but he didn’t throw an interception over the final five games. Ward should be able to extend plays against a Bulldogs defense that ranked 79th in the FBS in sacks.

Fresno State: WR Nikko Remigio was one of five FBS players to return two punt returns for touchdowns, going 70 yards for a score in the Mountain West title game against Boise State. Remigio also has 69 receptions for 768 yards, ranking second for the Bulldogs in both categories, and his five touchdown catches is tied with Jalen Moreno-Cropper for the team lead.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Cougars will be without offensive coordinator Eric Morris, who was hired as head coach at North Texas, and defensive coordinator Brian Ward, who took the same position at Arizona State. LB Daiyan Henley opted out of the bowl game after ranking second in the Pac-12 in tackles (106) and third in tackles for loss (12). … The Mountain West champion is playing a Pac-12 team in its bowl game for the seventh time in the past 10 seasons. It is 4-2 in such matchups, with Utah State defeating the Oregon State 24-13 in the inaugural LA Bowl last season. … The Bulldogs are 3-1 in bowl games against Pac-12 foes, including a 31-20 win over Arizona State in the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl. … Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Washington State is playing in a bowl game for the seventh straight season to extend the longest streak in school history. … This is the first time Fresno State is playing three Pac-12 teams in the same season. They lost 35-32 to Oregon State and 45-17 at USC. … Washington State scored on 91% of red-zone possessions (43 of 47), which led the Pac-12 and ranked 10th nationally. They scored touchdowns on 34 of those drives (72%). … Fresno State CB Cam Lockridge has five interceptions, the most in a season by a Bulldog since 2013. He had two in the Mountain West title game and was named defensive MVP. … Washington State RB Nakia Watson had back-to-back games with 100 yards rushing this season, becoming the first Cougar to do so since 2005.