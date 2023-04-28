How to Watch ‘From Black’ Starring Anna Camp on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Horror fans will be thrilled to learn that a new Shudder original film debuts on Friday. If you’re looking for a perfectly frightening film to stream this weekend, look no further than “From Black,” starring Anna Camp. The supernatural film follows a mom desperate to get her lost son back, and she’ll go to great lengths at any slight opportunity to make it happen. It premieres on Shudder and AMC+ on Friday, April 28. You can watch Shudder with a subscription to YouTube TV .

About 'From Black' Starring Anna Camp

“From Black” follows Cora, who is grieving the loss of her son. Five years earlier, he disappeared, leaving her filled with guilt and sadness. The mother is faced with many trials, from processing this tragedy to recovering from drug addiction. Naturally, she wants answers and will do anything to learn what really happened to her child. As time goes on, she is losing hope and becomes more and more desperate.

In the horror film, the heartbroken mother receives an offer that piques her interest. She is presented with one more chance to hold her lost son. However, this opportunity is not exactly what it seems. It requires Cora to push herself to the limit, prompting her to question how far she’s willing to go to finally get the closure she needs amid this devastating situation. Will she follow through with this strange opportunity, or will it be too much for her to take on, even if it would give her all that she’s been looking for?

Also starring in “From Black” are Jennifer Lafleur, John Ales, Travis Hammer, and Richie Montgomery.

Can you watch 'From Black' Starring Anna Camp for free?

YouTube TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Shudder as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 'From Black' Starring Anna Camp?

You can watch Shudder on YouTube TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'From Black' Starring Anna Camp Trailer