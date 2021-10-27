 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
GAC Family GAC Living

How to Watch GAC Family Online for Free

Ben Bowman

Fans of heart-warming holiday movies often turn to Hallmark Channels when the season draws near. But the upstart GAC networks are making waves by swiping some of Hallmark’s beloved talent for holiday movies of their own. Lori Loughlin, Trevor Donovan, and Danica McKellar are some of the high-profile stars jumping to GAC. Under her GAC Media deal, McKellar will do rom-coms and holiday films exclusively for GAC Media through 2023.

In case you’re wondering about where GAC came from and why they’re aiming at Hallmark, here’s the backstory. In June, Bill Abbott (the former CEO of Hallmark Channel’s parent company) acquired GAC, originally called Great American Country. Last month, the company was split into two brands: GAC Family and GAC Living. The company is ramping up production on several holiday-themed films and shows.

GAC Family is widely available, including on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and Philo, each of which allows a free trial. In some cases, the channel requires the purchase of a higher tier of service.

If you’re interested in GAC Living, the only streaming service that currently carries it is Sling TV. There is no free trial available right now, but users can get $25 off the cost of their first month.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
GAC Family ≥ $94.99 ^ $8 ^ $8 ^ $6 ^ $6 -
GAC Living - - - - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
Hallmark Channel - ^ $6 ^ $6 -

If the channels experience a surge of popularity, there is the chance that a service may simply include them in a base tier. Channel lineups are always shifting to acommodate viewer preferences and budgets.

Related: How to Watch Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2021 for Free

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.