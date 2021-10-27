How to Watch GAC Family Online for Free

Fans of heart-warming holiday movies often turn to Hallmark Channels when the season draws near. But the upstart GAC networks are making waves by swiping some of Hallmark’s beloved talent for holiday movies of their own. Lori Loughlin, Trevor Donovan, and Danica McKellar are some of the high-profile stars jumping to GAC. Under her GAC Media deal, McKellar will do rom-coms and holiday films exclusively for GAC Media through 2023.

In case you’re wondering about where GAC came from and why they’re aiming at Hallmark, here’s the backstory. In June, Bill Abbott (the former CEO of Hallmark Channel’s parent company) acquired GAC, originally called Great American Country. Last month, the company was split into two brands: GAC Family and GAC Living. The company is ramping up production on several holiday-themed films and shows.

GAC Family is widely available, including on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and Philo, each of which allows a free trial. In some cases, the channel requires the purchase of a higher tier of service.

If you’re interested in GAC Living, the only streaming service that currently carries it is Sling TV. There is no free trial available right now, but users can get $25 off the cost of their first month.

If the channels experience a surge of popularity, there is the chance that a service may simply include them in a base tier. Channel lineups are always shifting to acommodate viewer preferences and budgets.

