How to Watch ‘Gangs of London’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The popular crime drama “Gangs of London” is returning for another season on AMC+ on Thursday, Nov. 17. The series follows the crime families that control London, and how they maintain a precarious balance of power… or try to at least. In Season 1, the most powerful crime boss in the city is assassinated, and a furious scramble ensues to determine who will take his place. As the dust settles, Season 2 opens on a time of opportunity for the major players in London… and a time of great peril. Watch Season 2 of “Gangs of London” with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch ‘Gangs of London’ Season Premiere

About ‘Gangs of London’

Season 1 of “Gangs of London” centered on the aftermath of the death of Sean Wallace, the most powerful criminal in London. In the second season, a new, darker era of chaos and turbulent power struggles comes to London. One year after Wallace’s death and the violent reckonings of season 1, the map and soul of the city have been redrawn - the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch is now being forced to work for the mysterious Investors.

As the Investors look down on a city sliding into chaos, they decide enough is enough and bring in reinforcements to restore control. Old favorites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other.

Can You Stream ‘Gangs of London’ Season Premiere For Free?

If you are not subscribed to AMC+ yet, yes! AMC+ offers a seven-day free trial of its service to new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Gangs of London’ on AMC+?

AMC+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.