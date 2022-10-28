How to Watch ‘Garcia’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The trope of the suave, capable 1960’s secret agent is a well-traveled one in movie and TV circles. But what would happen if such a spy were transported into the modern age? You’ll be able to see for yourself when the first two episodes of the new, thrilling series “Garcia,” based on the popular graphic novel of the same name by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, come to HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 28. You can watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the “Garcia” Series Premiere

About ‘Garcia’

This action-adventure spy series follows Antonia (Veki Velilla), a young reporter who quickly becomes embroiled in an elaborate political conspiracy after accidentally defrosting a cryogenically frozen secret agent from the 1960s. The plot sounds ripped from an “Austin Powers” movie, but the villains in “Garcia” aren’t cartoonish bumblers; they mean business, and they will kill whoever stands in the way of their plans.

Finding himself thrust into a fractured modern world, Garcia (Francisco Ortiz) — a former pawn in fascist dictator Francisco Franco’s regime — must rely on Antonia’s help to fit in and decide where his loyalties lie amid a conspiracy to upend the Spanish government. Thrilling and fast-paced, “Garcia” spans six decades in Spain’s tumultuous political history, seamlessly blending satire and suspense for a genre-bending adventure of epic proportions.

Can You Stream ‘Garcia’ Series Premiere For Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 'Garcia' Series Premiere on HBO Max?

