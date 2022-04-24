How to Watch ‘Gaslit’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

This weekend, a new Watergate drama premieres on Starz. “Gaslit” puts a new perspective on the 1970s political Watergate scandal. Don’t miss the “Gaslit” limited series premiere live on Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Gaslit’

“Gaslit” gives viewers a new perspective on Richard Nixon’s 1970s scandal, focusing on the less well-known people involved. The series brings untold stories to light, including that whistleblower Martha Mitchell, the wife of Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell. Martha makes Nixon’s Watergate involvement public, which goes on to affect both his presidency and her relationship with her husband.

“Gaslit” stars Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, Sean Penn as John Mitchell, Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell, and Aleksandar Filimonović as Zolton.

The first four episodes of the eight-episode limited series include:

“Will” (April 24)

“California” (May 1)

“King George” (May 8)

“Malum in Se” (May 15)

