Starz Gaslit

How to Watch ‘Gaslit’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

This weekend, a new Watergate drama premieres on Starz. “Gaslit” puts a new perspective on the 1970s political Watergate scandal. Don’t miss the “Gaslit” limited series premiere live on Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Gaslit’ Series Premiere

About ‘Gaslit’

“Gaslit” gives viewers a new perspective on Richard Nixon’s 1970s scandal, focusing on the less well-known people involved. The series brings untold stories to light, including that whistleblower Martha Mitchell, the wife of Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell. Martha makes Nixon’s Watergate involvement public, which goes on to affect both his presidency and her relationship with her husband.

“Gaslit” stars Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, Sean Penn as John Mitchell, Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell, and Aleksandar Filimonović as Zolton.

The first four episodes of the eight-episode limited series include:

  • “Will” (April 24)
  • “California” (May 1)
  • “King George” (May 8)
  • “Malum in Se” (May 15)

Gaslit

April 24, 2022

A modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal centering on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time.

How to Stream ‘Gaslit’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Gaslit” series premiere live on Starz using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Starz$149.99^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $149.99
Includes: Starz + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

Philo

Price: $25

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

Watch a trailer for 'Gaslit':

