How to Watch ‘gen:LOCK’ Season 2 Premiere Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

About ‘gen:LOCK’

The anime-influenced adult animated science fiction series is centered around good forces fighting against evil in a dystopian future where Earth is on the brink of collapse. The international coalition known as The Polity is in a war with an autocratic force, The Union.

The show focuses on the gen: LOCK program and its members, Julian Chase (Michael B. Jordan), Cameron ‘Cammie’ MacCloud (Maisie Williams), Kazu Iida (Kōichi Yamadera), Yasamin ‘Yaz’ Madrani (Golshifteh Farahani), and Val Romanyszyn (Asia Kate Dillon). The team participates in experimental technology revolving around individuals with unique mental make-ups to have their minds uploaded to giant suits of mecha armor called “Holons.”

In season two, the fight continues between The Polity and the Union. Chase returns from the dead as a Holon warrior. He and his girlfriend Miranda (Dakota Fanning), along with Cammie and the Polity fighters, must keep the Union at bay while Dr. Weller (David Tennant) works hard on solving the gen: LOCK code. As the war carries on, Chase has to make the choice on whether he should sacrifice his friends, family, and his own humanity in order to save the world.

Created by Gray Haddock and produced by Rooster Teeth, ‘gen: LOCK’ is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society is co-producing the series with Ryan P. Hall and Dan Shorr for WarnerMedia’s Rooster Teeth.