How to Watch Connecticut vs. Georgetown Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Georgetown Hoyas face the #21 Connecticut Huskies from Capital One Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Connecticut Huskies

When: Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Connecticut vs. Georgetown Game Preview: Sanogo leads No. 21 UConn against Georgetown after 20-point game

UConn Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 0-16 Big East)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -11; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 UConn visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Adama Sanogo scored 20 points in UConn’s 71-69 victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Hoyas are 6-10 in home games. Georgetown is 2-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 11-5 in Big East play. UConn is second in the Big East scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Sanogo averaging 11.7.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Huskies won the last meeting 96-73 on Jan. 26. Sanogo scored 19 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiden Rice averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Don Carey is averaging 14 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

R.J. Cole is averaging 16 points and 4.3 assists for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.