How to Watch Coppin State vs. Georgetown Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Georgetown Hoyas face the Coppin State Eagles. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Coppin State Eagles

The Georgetown vs. Coppin State game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Georgetown vs. Coppin State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Georgetown vs. Coppin State game on FS1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgetown vs. Coppin State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Georgetown vs. Coppin State game on FS1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgetown vs. Coppin State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Georgetown vs. Coppin State game on FS1 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgetown vs. Coppin State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Georgetown vs. Coppin State game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Georgetown vs. Coppin State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Georgetown vs. Coppin State game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Live Stream

Coppin State vs. Georgetown Game Preview: Sessoms leads Coppin State against Georgetown after 24-point showing

Coppin State Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -17.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State’s 82-59 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

Georgetown went 6-11 at home last season while going 6-25 overall. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.2% from deep last season.

Coppin State went 4-16 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 66.9 points per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point distance last season.

