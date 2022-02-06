How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown Game Live Online on February 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Georgetown Hoyas face the #15 Providence Friars from Capital One Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Providence Friars

The Georgetown vs. Providence game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Georgetown vs. Providence Live Stream

Providence vs. Georgetown Game Preview: Georgetown faces No. 15 Providence following Carey's 23-point game

Providence Friars (19-2, 9-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-14, 0-9 Big East)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the No. 15 Providence Friars after Don Carey scored 23 points in Georgetown’s 90-77 loss to the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Hoyas are 6-7 on their home court. Georgetown gives up 76.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Friars have gone 9-1 against Big East opponents. Providence is eighth in the Big East with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Watson averaging 2.0.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Friars won the last matchup 83-75 on Jan. 20. Al Durham scored 15 points to help lead the Friars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Harris is averaging 10.9 points and four assists for the Hoyas. Aminu Mohammed is averaging 7.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Durham is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 67.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.