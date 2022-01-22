How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Georgetown Hoyas face the #14 Villanova Wildcats from Capital One Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Villanova Wildcats

When: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: Fox

The Georgetown vs. Villanova game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Villanova vs. Georgetown Game Preview: Carey leads Georgetown against No. 11 Villanova after 21-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (13-5, 6-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-8, 0-4 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats after Don Carey scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 83-75 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Hoyas are 6-4 on their home court. Georgetown ranks second in the Big East with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aminu Mohammed averaging 3.1.

The Wildcats are 6-2 in Big East play. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Samuels averaging 4.5.

The Hoyas and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohammed is averaging 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.